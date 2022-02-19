$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. Equifax reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Equifax by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,795,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Equifax by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 644.1% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Equifax by 15.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 7.8% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.04. 908,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.66 and a 200-day moving average of $265.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

