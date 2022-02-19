$0.20 EPS Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Heritage Commerce posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTBK. DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

HTBK traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $12.18. 105,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,146. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $29,630.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $111,616.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 92,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

