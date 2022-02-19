$0.18 EPS Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Titan International reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Titan International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Titan International by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 731,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Titan International by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 730,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Titan International by 423.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 460,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Titan International by 848.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 408,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. 244,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,086. Titan International has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $698.03 million, a P/E ratio of 139.88 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

