$0.12 EPS Expected for Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sovos Brands.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ SOVO traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $13.51. 188,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,369. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $17.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $2,093,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $852,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $5,729,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $8,111,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

