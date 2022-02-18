ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.140-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.64 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$0.730 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded down $2.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.30. 3,987,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 873.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.61.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.55.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,101,410.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $88,816,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,896,350 shares of company stock valued at $566,043,747 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,648,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,427 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after buying an additional 419,095 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after buying an additional 23,302 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after buying an additional 125,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 266,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after buying an additional 57,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

