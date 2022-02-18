Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to report ($1.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($1.59). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($4.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.98) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $49.57. 375,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,017. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.07. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $759,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $30,188.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,314 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,662. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

