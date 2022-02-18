Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. Zynex posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZYXI. TheStreet cut Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Zynex stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.16. 1,994,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,485. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of $235.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.