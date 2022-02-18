Zacks: Brokerages Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Post $3.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $3.23. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings of $2.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $12.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $12.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.61. 2,762,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,185. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.