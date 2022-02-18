Zacks: Brokerages Expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.27). GlycoMimetics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GlycoMimetics.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ GLYC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.12. 419,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,896. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $57.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 243,703 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

