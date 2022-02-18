Zacks: Brokerages Expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.27). GlycoMimetics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GlycoMimetics.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 243,703 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
