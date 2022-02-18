Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. First Bank posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). First Bank had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bank by 106.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Bank by 72.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Bank by 92.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Bank in the third quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of FRBA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.55. 21,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,407. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

