Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Brokerages predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) will report sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.31 billion and the highest is $3.88 billion. Principal Financial Group reported sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year sales of $15.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $15.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $72.82. 1,959,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,662. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 70,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

