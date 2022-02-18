Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to post $91.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.30 million and the lowest is $91.24 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $115.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $394.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.40 million to $396.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $363.15 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $364.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million.

HALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of HALL traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

