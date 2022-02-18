Zacks: Analysts Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to report sales of $5.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.64 billion and the lowest is $5.57 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $23.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.39 billion to $23.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $25.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Amundi bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,277,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,697,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $256.11. The firm has a market cap of $159.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.11.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

