Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $687.73 Million

Brokerages expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce $687.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $658.20 million to $720.00 million. Green Plains reported sales of $553.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

GPRE stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. 1,098,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,894. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

