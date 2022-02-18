Zacks: Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. First Bank posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:FRBA traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $14.55. 21,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Bank has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $272.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

