Zacks: Analysts Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to post $41.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.46 million and the lowest is $37.95 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $43.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $178.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.35 million to $184.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $195.17 million, with estimates ranging from $177.88 million to $223.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACB stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $4.38. 4,523,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,700. The stock has a market cap of $869.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $13.56.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

