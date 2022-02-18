Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to Post $0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.09. PHX Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of PHX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 84,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,730. The company has a market capitalization of $81.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.91. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -16.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,677.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 150,453 shares of company stock worth $336,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 54,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 611,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,793 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.