Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Up 29.4% in January

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yue Yuen Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $8.77 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

