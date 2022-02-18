Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $53.58, but opened at $51.02. Yandex shares last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 48,556 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Yandex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,062,000 after buying an additional 150,271 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Yandex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,444,000 after buying an additional 408,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Yandex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,645,000 after buying an additional 248,818 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Yandex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $720,404,000 after buying an additional 113,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,177,000 after buying an additional 213,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.21. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

