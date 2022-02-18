Wing Finance (WING) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.34 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $10.64 or 0.00026228 BTC on major exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.75 million and approximately $24.34 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,325,973 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

