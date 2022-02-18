Wing Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.01 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.00 or 0.07115957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,540.90 or 0.99995472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00050524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

