Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.25

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.25 and traded as high as $11.11. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 203,655 shares.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
