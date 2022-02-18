Wayfair Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wayfair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.76). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on W. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.39.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $130.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.43 and its 200-day moving average is $230.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.69 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $355.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,037,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,580,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,241,000 after buying an additional 289,798 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after buying an additional 773,999 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,413,000 after buying an additional 179,344 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,771,000 after purchasing an additional 108,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $10,413,118.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

