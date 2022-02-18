Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Short Interest Down 33.7% in January

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE WPCB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,255. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 2nd quarter worth $730,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 2nd quarter worth $2,124,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 4th quarter worth $966,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

