W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

WPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $76.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $83.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 402.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 68,121 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 29.5% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

