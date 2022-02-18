VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Short Interest Down 22.5% in January

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Several research firms have issued reports on VMW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their target price on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.32.
NYSE:VMW traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.40. 1,305,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,988. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00.
In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in VMware by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in VMware by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in VMware by 11,852.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $288,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,354 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
