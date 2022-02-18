Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the January 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VCISY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Vinci has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

