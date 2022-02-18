ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $31.53 and last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 5206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIACA. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 882.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

