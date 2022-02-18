Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Valley National Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,352. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

