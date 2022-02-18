Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,430,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 62,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.60. 38,644,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,111,637. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vale by 63.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

