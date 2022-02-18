Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Short Interest Down 26.1% in January

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 543,300 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 735,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 372,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

MTN traded down $9.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.19. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $263.23 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.63) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

