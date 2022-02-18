USDX Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008750 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00010288 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000072 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

