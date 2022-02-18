TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $89,623.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 122,383,124,371 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

