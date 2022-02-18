TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in January

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,028,400 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 2,836,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.9 days.

TUIFF stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. TUI has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

