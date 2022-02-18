TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in January

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,028,400 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 2,836,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.9 days.
TUIFF stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. TUI has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71.
About TUI
