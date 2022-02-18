Truist Financial Weighs in on AbbVie Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for AbbVie in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.21 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $147.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after buying an additional 758,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,600,000 after buying an additional 324,445 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

