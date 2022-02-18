Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,055. Tronox has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.29.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after acquiring an additional 811,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tronox by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,304,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 148,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tronox by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,496,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 401,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tronox by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,844,000 after buying an additional 637,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

