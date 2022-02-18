Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Short Interest Update

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 105,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

TPHS stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.49. Trinity Place has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Place by 75.0% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 37.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 327,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 89,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Place Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, investment, management, and development of real estate properties. It also controls a variety of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector. The company was founded by Sy Syms in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

