Tiger King (TKING) One Day Volume Tops $2.54 Million

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tiger King has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $2.54 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.00 or 0.07115957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,540.90 or 0.99995472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00050524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

