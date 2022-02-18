The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BATRA opened at $26.58 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $205,146.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 90,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $4,216,990.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,305 shares of company stock valued at $22,622,175.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,354,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.