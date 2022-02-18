The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $44.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Amundi bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.