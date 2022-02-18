The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the January 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:GDL remained flat at $$8.64 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,792. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. The GDL Fund has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $9.30.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The GDL Fund (GDL)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.