The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the January 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:GDL remained flat at $$8.64 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,792. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. The GDL Fund has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDL. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 172.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 279,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 176,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 17.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 29,740 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 63.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,854,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

