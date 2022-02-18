The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Trading Down 0.2%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.97 and last traded at $28.14. 4,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 5,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38.

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

