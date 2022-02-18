The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTB. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

NYSE:NTB opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,241,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,215,000 after purchasing an additional 264,862 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $8,574,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth about $5,104,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,466,000 after purchasing an additional 134,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.82%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.