TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.54

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.54 and traded as high as C$6.01. TeraGo shares last traded at C$6.00, with a volume of 7,909 shares.

Separately, decreased their target price on TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.54.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

