Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$9.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$5.25 billion.Teradyne also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.760-$0.980 EPS.

Teradyne stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,322. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.58.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.21%.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.58.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

