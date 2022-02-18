Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $739.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will report $739.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $765.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $720.50 million. Teradyne posted sales of $781.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

TER stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.00. 1,614,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,322. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.21%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $5,196,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $10,055,000. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

