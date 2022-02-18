TD Securities Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$110.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada to a sell rating and set a C$100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$102.81.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$100.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$99.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$73.36 and a 1 year high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.585496 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.70%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Bonnell purchased 31,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$44.96 per share, with a total value of C$1,400,593.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,763,421.12. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$96.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$384,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at C$4,850,697.60. Insiders bought a total of 73,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,044 in the last quarter.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

