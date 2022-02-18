TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Downgraded by Raymond James

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$67.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. CSFB downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.14.

TSE:TRP opened at C$66.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.11. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$53.20 and a 52 week high of C$68.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total value of C$563,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$426,120. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total value of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$575,636.26. Insiders sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,772 over the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

