Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.27). 138,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 185,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.80 ($1.24).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

