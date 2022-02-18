Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

NYSE SKT traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,459.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SKT shares. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth about $461,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

